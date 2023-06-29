Ottawa to be featured as ‘destination’ on WGN travel program

Ottawa, located less than 2 hours from Chicago, will be featured 9 p.m. Thursday, June 29, on the WGN news program “Destination Illinois” with Julian Crews.

The travel feature will showcase the best of Ottawa, including a visit to the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat on the Illinois River, a glimpse into hidden history with Tom Aussem of Awesome Ottawa Tours, along with other highlights throughout Ottawa. Julian Crews and his film crew said they were astounded by the abundance of attractions when they visited on May 10.

Crews has been a fixture of WGN News since he joined the team in 1996. As a general assignment reporter for WGN Midday News and WGN Evening News, Crews has become known as the host of “Destination Illinois” segment. In this segment, Crews tours must-see attractions across The Land of Lincoln, showcasing the best the state has to offer. Previous segments, available on WGN’s social media accounts, include The Volo Auto Museum, The Caterpillar Visitor Center in Peoria, and many more Illinois towns and attractions.