Ottawa woman, Lu Aussem, wins TV baking competition

Ottawa’s Lu Aussem won the first Silos Baking Competition on the Magnolia Network.

She received a golden whisk trophy, a $100,000 grand prize and an opportunity to feature her winning chocolate cake sandwiches at Joanna Gaines’ bakery in Waco, Texas.

Aussem, who works as an ER nurse, was one of five bakers who competed in Sunday’s finale, which can be streamed on MAX and discovery+, as well as the Magnolia Network.

The competition started with 25 home bakers who traveled to Waco, Texas. Bakers were “challenged to perfect a favorite recipe,” according to the show’s description on the Magnolia Network website. The show’s inaugural season had six episodes and Aussem was one of five bakers featured in the June 18 (fifth) episode, prior to the season’s finale.

Gaines is the co-founder of the Magnolia Network and the Silos Baking Competition is her newest show. Go to https://magnolia.com/network/ for more information or to watch episodes.