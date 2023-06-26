Pistol Shrimp score 13 runs in sixth in rout of Lafayette Aviators

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp exploded for 13 runs in the sixth inning Sunday to surge past the Lafayette Aviators for a 17-7 victory in seven innings at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp trailed 7-4 entering the sixth before scoring 13 runs in seven hits and three errors.

Cody Kashimoto singled and advanced to second on an error that allowed two runs to score. He then came home to score when Louis Perona reached on an error.

After back-to-back walks, Zach Lane hit a two-run single and Logan Delgado followed with an RBI single and advanced to second on an error that allowed another run to score.

With two outs, Perona hit a two-run single.

Max Handron capped the inning by blasting a grand slam to center field.

Handron finished with four RBIs and two runs, Perona was 2 for 5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs, Lane went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and a run, Kashimoto was 2 for3 with three runs and an RBI and Nico Azpilcueta homered, scored three runs and drove in two runs.

Finn O’Meara earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing no hits while striking out two batters and walking four. The Shrimp (9-14) and Aviators (13-8) meet again at 7:05 p.m. Monday in Peru.