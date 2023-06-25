Pistol Shrimp lose to Burlington Bees in 10 innings

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp built a five-run lead after three innings Saturday, but the Burlington Bees rallied and eventually won 8-7 in 10 innings in Burlington, Iowa.

The Shrimp scored three runs in the top of the first inning on a bases-loaded walk to Nick Chavez, a sacrifice fly by Justin Rios and an RBI single from Alton Gyselman.

In the second, the Shrimp extended their lead to 5-0 on a two-run single by Rios.

After the Bees scored a run in the bottom of the second, the Shrimp responded with one of their own in the third when Evan Evola scored on a wild pitch.

The Bess rallied to tie the game with two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth before taking a 7-6 lead with a run in the sixth.

The Shrimp tied the game at 7 on a sacrifice fly by Tobey Jackson in the eighth.

In the bottom of the 10th with Coy Sarsfield starting the inning on second base for the Bees, Kooper Schulte singled to advance Sarsfield to third.

Brandon Bickford then drove in Sarsfield with the winning run on a sacrifice fly to left field.

For the Shrimp (8-13), Max Handron was 2 for 4 with three runs, while Rios finished with three RBIs.

David Andolina was the starting pitcher for the Shrimp and got a no decision, allowing six earned runs on eight hits with one strikeout and three walks in five innings.

Sam Corbett took the loss in relief, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings.