Pinch-hit grand slam in 9th lifts Pistol Shrimp to win in Alton

At Alton on Friday evening, the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to defeat the Alton River Dragons 8-4 and snap a two-game losing streak.

Illinois Valley (8-13) led throughout until the River Dragons scored three in the home half of the eighth to tie things 4-4. Pinch-hitter Nick Chavez came through with the game-winning hit in the top of the ninth, a grand slam home run. It was one of two Pistol Shrimp homers on the day after Gage Burdick tagged a two-run shot in the fourth following Jake Ferguson’s two-run double.

Lemont native Justin Rios (2 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 1 K) earned the pitching win in relief of Sebastian Gonzalez (6 1/3 IP, 0 ER, 5 K), with the two overcoming three errors leading to three unearned runs.

On Thursday, Illinois Valley suffered its second consecutive 8-7 loss at O’Fallon, surrendering an early 5-0 lead and a 7-6 advantage heading into the seventh inning.

Max Handron blasted a two-run, first-inning homer for the Pistol Shrimp, with Zach Lane going 4 for 5 with three runs batted in. Jake Ferguson also had an RBI for the Pistol Shrimp in support of starter River Scott (3 IP, 5 ER, 2 K) and reliever and losing pitcher Daniel Vogt (5. IP, 2 ER, 2 K).

The Pistol Shrimp are at Burlington on Saturday before returning home to Peru for a 4:05 p.m. game with LaFayette.