Pistol Shrimp swept in doubleheader at Danville

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp dropped both seven-inning games of a Prospect League doubleheader to the host Danville Dans on Sunday, losing the opener 4-1, then falling in the nightcap 9-4.

In Game 1, Danville scored three runs in the first inning and a single tally in the sixth. The Pistol Shrimp’s lone run came in the fourth on a RBI single by Nico Azpilcueta, who had two of the visitors four hits. IV starter Tyler Conklin (6 IP, 4 ER, 3 K) suffered the loss.

The hosts used a game-changing seven-run rally in the fourth to run away in Game 2. Jake Ferguson (RBI) and Xander Sielken each had two hits for the Pistol Shrimp, while Ryan Bakes and Azpilcueta each recorded a RBI. Starter Jason Shanner (Loss, 3 2/3 IP, 6 ER, 2 K) and Daniel Vogt (2 1/3 IP, 0 R, 2 K) shared efforts on the mound for IV.

The Pistol Shrimp (6-10) return to action at 7:05 p.m. on Monday when they will host the Danville (7-10) at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.