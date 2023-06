Peru Public Library will host a program, “Incredible Bats,” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

There will be a variety of animals presented along with bats, including skunks. The program runs 60 minutes and is followed by an additional time of question-and-answer session, photos and informal interaction.

For questions call 815-223-0229 or email mpack@perulibrary.org.