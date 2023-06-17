Pistol Shrimp slip past the Danville Dans, 4-3

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp used a two-out RBI double by Louis Perona in the seventh inning to defeat the Danville Dans 4-3 in a Prospect League game on Friday night at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Pistol Shrimp (6-8) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first on a RBI groundout by Zach Lane and a run-scoring double off the bat of Justin Rois.

The Dans (5-9) tied the game in the third, but in the bottom half of the inning Jake Ferguson lined a RBI single to make it 3-2. Danville tied the game again with a single tally in the fourth, but Perona’s clutch hit gave IV the lead for good.

Nico Azpilcueta singled and doubled for two of the five hits recorded by IV.

Joey Cecola (3 IP, 0 R, 2 K) earned the win in relief of starter Andrew Zemaitis (4 IP, 3 ER, 2 K), while Sebastian Gonzalez (2 IP, 0 R, 5 K) picked up the save.

Pistol Shrimp will be in Danville on Sunday for a doubleheader with the opening game scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Pistol Shrimp fall 9-8 at Burlington

The Pistol Shrimp lost to the host Burlington Bees 9-8 on Thursday night.

The Pistol Shrimp (5-8) scored three runs in both the first and seventh innings, while plating single runs in the third and fifth. Burlington (4-8) also scored three in their half of the first, then rallied for five runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Tobey Jackson led IV with three hits, three RBI, and a pair of stolen bases, while Max Handron drove in a pair of tallies. Logan Delgado (RBI), Tyler Dorsch and Louis Perona each recorded two hits, while Cody Kashimoto (double) and Evan Evola each posted RBIs.

Pistol Shrimp starting pitcher Sam Corbett (1 1/3 IP, 5 ER) suffered the loss, with Daniel Strohm (2 IP, 2 ER, 4 K), Tyler Conklin (2 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 1 K), and Daniel Vogt (2 IP, 0 R, 2 K) working in relief.

The Pistol Shrimp return to action at 7:05 p.m. on Friday when they will host the Danville Dans (5-8) at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.