June 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

Illinois Valley Family Swim Team places in top 10 at Special Olympics State Games

By Caryn Brown
The Illinois Valley Family Co-Op Swim Team, made up of (left to right) Kelli Ewbank, Ann Schmitt, Ashly Weiland, Jessica Swietek and Allison Gens, scored a top-10 finish at the Special Olympic Illinois State Games.

The Illinois Valley Family Co-Op Swim Team, made up of (left to right) Kelli Ewbank, Ann Schmitt, Ashly Weiland, Jessica Swietek and Allison Gens, scored a top-10 finish at the Special Olympic Illinois State Games. (Shaw Local News Network)

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Valley Family Co-op Swim Team competed earlier this month at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games, scoring a top-10 finish.

The team, consisting of Kelli Ewbank, Allison Gens, Ashly Weiland, Jessica Swietek and Ann Schmitt, brought home five individual gold medals, three individual silver medals, one team relay silver medal, a fifth and a seventh place.

Leading the games off, Ewbank came home with a silver medal in the 50-meter backstroke as well as the 50-meter freestyle. Gens brought home gold in both the 100-meter freestyle and the 50-meter breast stroke. Weiland also grabbed gold medals in the 100-meter breast stroke as well as the 400-meter freestyle. Swietek placed seventh in the 25-meter freestyle and won a silver medal in the 50-meter freestyle. Schmitt swam into fifth place in the 25-meter freestyle as well as gold in the 50-meter freestyle.

Ewbank, Swietek, Weiland and Gens competed together on the 4x25-meter relay and came home with a silver medal.