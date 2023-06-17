Illinois Valley Family Swim Team places in top 10 at Special Olympics State Games

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Valley Family Co-op Swim Team competed earlier this month at the Illinois Special Olympics Summer Games, scoring a top-10 finish.
The team, consisting of Kelli Ewbank, Allison Gens, Ashly Weiland, Jessica Swietek and Ann Schmitt, brought home five individual gold medals, three individual silver medals, one team relay silver medal, a fifth and a seventh place.
Leading the games off, Ewbank came home with a silver medal in the 50-meter backstroke as well as the 50-meter freestyle. Gens brought home gold in both the 100-meter freestyle and the 50-meter breast stroke. Weiland also grabbed gold medals in the 100-meter breast stroke as well as the 400-meter freestyle. Swietek placed seventh in the 25-meter freestyle and won a silver medal in the 50-meter freestyle. Schmitt swam into fifth place in the 25-meter freestyle as well as gold in the 50-meter freestyle.
Ewbank, Swietek, Weiland and Gens competed together on the 4x25-meter relay and came home with a silver medal.