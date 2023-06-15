Eye On Illinois: Rauner’s return a chance to reflect on legacy, lessons

It’s been 1,613 days since the end of Bruce Rauner’s term as Illinois governor, but his return to Springfield Monday invites reflection.

The occasion was an unveiling of Rauner’s official portrait in the Hall of Governors. He made brief remarks, took questions from reporters and mainly stayed on message, according to Capitol News Illinois, that message being primarily gratitude for getting a chance to serve.

As CNI noted, today’s Democrats still seek chances to blame current woes on Rauner’s tenure, specifically the two-year budget impasse during which Illinois racked up almost $17 billion in unpaid bills. Rauner was no stranger to casting shade on the Democrats he followed, Rod Blagojevich and Pat Quinn, but his primary political sparring partner was House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Madigan since has left his entrenched leadership posts and now faces indictment on federal corruption charges. But their lengthy conflict remains an object lesson.

“The political conditions leading to the impasse were set in motion when lawmakers declined to extend a temporary four-year income tax hike while [Quinn] was still governor,” wrote CNI’s Jerry Nowicki. “The decision to allow the higher tax rates to expire sent state revenues plummeting by billions of dollars in the first year of Rauner’s term. …

“The budget shortfall amid the impasse squeezed higher education institutions and crippled the state’s social services. The impasse finally ended when lawmakers – including a group of Republicans – overrode Rauner’s veto on a spending plan that included an income tax increase nearly to the level of the expired temporary tax rates.”

Would a different Republican have reached the same stalemates as Rauner? Democrats have ruled the House nonstop since 1997, but Republicans ran the Senate from 1993-2002, coinciding with GOP Govs. Jim Edgar and George Ryan. The failed gubernatorial campaign of Darren Bailey was strategically distinct from Rauner’s ideology, but no one predicted cooperation with the likes of current Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon.

Winning one statewide election isn’t easy, but it’s a lower bar than flipping legislative control, especially given Democrats’ current strengths and eight more years of their most recent political maps. Further, political cooperation usually reads as weakness among base voters. But Rauner’s tenure made it clear even a resolute governor can only impede without enough legislative friends.

One often overlooked part of Rauner’s legacy is his role in renovating the Executive Mansion. His seed money and fundraising prowess helped pour $15 million into the facility, and simply living there marked a significant departure from the Chicago-based Democrats who sandwiched his term.

Rauner remains a shrewd, involved political figure. But he also seems out of place in the state’s current GOP climate. Readers: What are your lasting Rauner impressions?

