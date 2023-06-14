Pistol Shrimp defeat Springfield in 10 innings

Xander Sielken’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp a 4-3 Prospect League victory over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Tuesday night at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.
The Pistol Shrimp scored twice in the first inning. Max Handron doubled to score Justin Rios before former Ottawa High School standout Evan Evola was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to make it 2-0.
The Lucky Horseshoes (6-4) scored one in the second, but Rios put down an RBI squeeze bunt in the fourth for the Pistol Shrimp to make it 3-1. Springfield tied the game with a pair of runs in the seventh.
The Pistol Shrimp (5-7) outhit the Lucky Horseshoes 11-3, with Rios leading the way with three hits.
The Pistol Shrimp’s Sebastian Gonzalez (3 1/3 IP, 6 K) earned the victory in relief of starter David Andolina (5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 9 K), Ryan Keeley (1 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) and River Scott (1 BB, 1 HBP).
The Pistol Shrimp return to action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Burlington, Iowa, to take on the Bees (3-8) in a Western Conference Great River Division game.