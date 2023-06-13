Pistol Shrimp top host Lafayette, 5-2

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored twice in the third inning and added three more runs in the fifth in a 5-2 Prospect League triumph over the Lafayette Aviators on Monday night at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette, Indiana.
The Pistol Shrimp (4-7) outhit the Aviators 12-7 and took advantage of 10 walks and five errors by the hosts.
Louis Perona singled twice, doubled and drove in a run for the Pistol Shrimp, while Max Handron, Alton Gyselman and Cody Kashimoto all had two hits apiece. Kedren Kinzie also recorded an RBI.
Pistol Shrimp starter Jason Shaner (6 IP, 2 ER, 3 K) earned the win, with relief help from Daniel Strohm (2 IP, 0 R, 3 K) and Nico Azpilcueta (1 IP).
The Pistol Shrimp return to action at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes (6-3).