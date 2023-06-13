No serious injury in rollover crash on Interstate 39 near Tonica

Two crashes were reported within minutes Tuesday evening on the Interstate 39 and Route 251 corridor – one of them a rollover crash – but there were no immediate reports of significant injury.
Tonica and Oglesby firefighters were dispatched to separate crashes reported about 4:40 p.m. on Route 251 near North 25th Road and on Interstate 39 about 2 miles south of the Tonica exit. Details still are being collected but preliminary reports suggest all occupants in the rollover crash near Tonica exited the vehicle, with no serious injuries reported.
