Dog bites, injures La Salle officer

A La Salle police officer was bitten by a dog, suffering minor injuries, Monday evening at a residence in the 1800 block of Hennepin Street in La Salle.

La Salle police said the 26-year-old officer, whose name was not disclosed, was treated for injuries to his left calf and right thigh. The dog owner was unable to provide valid proof of rabies vaccinations, prompting a 10-day quarantine of the animal. The breed of dog is a pitbull terrier, the La Salle police said.

Charges are pending, police said.