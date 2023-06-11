June 11, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesFriday Night DriveeNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

New art exhibit on display at Utica museum

Artists of La Salle County’s Past to run through Sept. 4

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle County Historical Society offers a new exhibit in the Heritage Center (208 Clark St.), “Artists of La Salle County’s Past,” through Sept. 4. The exhibit features prominent artists including Flo McGrath, Mamie Langley and John Mitchell.

La Salle County Historical Society offers a new exhibit in the Heritage Center at 208 Clark St., “Artists of La Salle County’s Past,” through Sept. 4. The exhibit features prominent artists including Flo McGrath, Mamie Langley and John Mitchell. (Photo provided by Amanda Carter)

The La Salle County Historical Society will be featuring a new exhibit in the upstairs exhibit space of the Heritage Center at 208 Clark St. in Utica, Artists of La Salle County’s Past, through Sept. 4.

The exhibit features prominent artists from La Salle County including Flo McGrath, Mamie Langley and John Mitchell. In addition to the art exhibit, the museum features a wide array of quilts made in La Salle County.

This exhibit, and all of the other exhibits at the museum complex can be viewed during La Salle County Historical Society’s hours of operation, noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

There is no charge to enter our museum complex, but donations are greatly appreciated. For details, call 815-667-4861 or via email office@lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org.