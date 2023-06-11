New art exhibit on display at Utica museum

The La Salle County Historical Society will be featuring a new exhibit in the upstairs exhibit space of the Heritage Center at 208 Clark St. in Utica, Artists of La Salle County’s Past, through Sept. 4.

The exhibit features prominent artists from La Salle County including Flo McGrath, Mamie Langley and John Mitchell. In addition to the art exhibit, the museum features a wide array of quilts made in La Salle County.

This exhibit, and all of the other exhibits at the museum complex can be viewed during La Salle County Historical Society’s hours of operation, noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

There is no charge to enter our museum complex, but donations are greatly appreciated. For details, call 815-667-4861 or via email office@lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org.