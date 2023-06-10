Joe Stagowski drives in three to lead Pistol Shrimp past Aviators

Joseph Stagowski was 3 for 4 with a double and drove in three runs Friday to help the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 4-1 victory over the Lafayette Aviators in Lafayette, Ind.
Louis Perona was 1 for 1 with a walk and two runs for the Shrimp, while Tobey Jackson and Nick Chavez each had a hit and a run.
The Aviators scored a run in the third inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Shrimp scored two in the sixth on a two-run single by Stagowski and added a run in each the eighth and ninth innings.
Sam Corbett pitched a scoreless first inning before Jared Herzog came on in relief to earn the win. Herzog gave up one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks in four innings.
Justin Rios pitched the final four innings for the save, giving up no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
The Shrimp (3-6) return to action at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Peru against the Clinton LumberKings (5-3).
THURSDAY RESULT
Normal CornBelters 2, Pistol Shrimp 0: The Pistol Shrimp outhit the Normal CornBelters 5-4 but were shut out at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.
Nico Azpilcueta was 2 for 4 for the Shrimp, while Tyler Dorsch, Ryan Bakes and Xander Sielken had a hit each.
The Cornbelters (6-2) finished with four hits, including an RBI single by M Jones in Normal’s two-run sixth inning. T Bickers added a sacrifice fly.
Juju Thompson started on the mound for the Shrimp (2-6) and got a no decision, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and three walks in three scoreless innings.
Joey Cecola took the loss, giving up two earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks in three innings.
Sebastian Gonzalez pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking none.