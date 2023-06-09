Pistol Shrimp shut out by Normal CornBelters

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp outhit the Normal Cornbelters on Thursday but lost 2-0 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Nico Azpilcueta was 2 for 4 for the Shrimp, while Tyler Dorsch, Ryan Bakes and Xander Sielken had a hit each.

The Cornbelters (6-2) finished with four hits, including an RBI single by M Jones in Normal’s two-run sixth inning. T Bickers added a sacrifice fly.

Juju Thompson started on the mound for the Shrimp (2-6) and got a no decision, allowing one hit with three strikeouts and three walks in three scoreless innings.

Joey Cecola took the loss, giving up two earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

Sebastian Gonzalez pitched the final three innings, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking none.