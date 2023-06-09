IVCC’s Jerry Corcoran presides over final meeting after 15 years heading the college

Jerry Corcoran sat in his final board of trustees meeting Thursday as Illinois Valley Community College president.

After 15 years as president and 33 years at the college, Corcoran will retire June 30. Tracy Morris will succeed him.

During his presidency, Corcoran opened the Ottawa Center satellite campus, oversaw the construction of the $30.5 million Peter Miller Community Technology Center project, the Truck Driver Training facility and provided oversight in the awarding of a record number of scholarships also increasing Foundation assets more than $5 million leaving the college fiscally strong and debt free.

“For more than three decades I’ve never had a day go by when I did not thank God for the chance to work at IVCC,” Corcoran said at a recent Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce dinner. “Over that time, especially the last 15 years, all I’ve ever asked for was the ability to make the tough decisions and wisdom to make the right decisions.

“There are a lot of good things happening right now at IVCC given where we find ourselves in terms of enrollments, personnel, financial stability, contracts, facilities, programs, and especially our wrap-around services that no doubt ensure student success,” Corcoran added. “Thus, as John Peters former president of NIU once said when retiring, now is a good time for me to fade away.”

Board Chair Everett Solon said he’s worked with Corcoran for about 12 years and Corcoran’s passion for the college has been evident to him.

“President Corcoran is a visionary, he maintained a comprehensive plan that was essential in maintaining and/or updating equipment, technology, and our physical plant to meet the needs of the college, while keeping us fiscally sound,” Solon said. “Jerry has demonstrated the ability to utilize the district’s financial resources to operate the district effectively while maintaining key financial benchmarks. Such discipline enabled IVCC to get through tough economic times. He intuitively knew as president his mission was about the people he worked with, and that knowledge was reflected each month by recognizing faculty and staff in his presidential report. Jerry is well known throughout the IVCC district because he took time to visit individuals, business and government officials representing our district. Through Jerry’s contacts and working with the Foundation and promoting the college, he brought in record numbers of community donations because the community knew him and respected him. On behalf of the IVCC board of trustees we wish you all the best in your retirement Jerry, you deserve it.”

Corcoran provided an update on events concluding the academic year, including the nurse pinning, commencement and adult education recognition. In addition, state Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) and State Rep. Dennis Tipsword (R-Metamora) met with the college’s leadership team.

In other business the board authorized:

To continue the operation of the college by making expenditures required for normal operations including salaries, approved contracts, utilities, maintenance, supplies and regular activities for the period of July 1 through the budget adoption.

The acceptance of the recommendation of the insurance consultant to renew coverages with Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust for workers’ compensation and CFC as the carrier for Cyber Liability and Wright Specialty Insurance for all other lines at a cost of $278,693.

The renewal of the Lumens Pro Agreement, a cloud-based system to help streamline administrative tasks, manage course registrations, handle payments and track student information for Continuing Education for $29,934 from Augusoft, Inc.

The renewal of the Ellucian Colleague cloud agreement for $429,971 to ensure the continual leverage of the software’s capabilities, maintain operational continuity and provide a seamless experience for our staff, faculty and students.

In other action, board members approved submission of two projects for state funding for capital improvements Community College Capital Resource Allocation Management Program, including:

An Academic Support Center/Library for a total cost of $6.84 million with local funding of $1.71 million. The goal is to create one-stop center for academic support services to include tutoring, the student help desk and library. The Academic Support Center and the Jacobs Library will be remodeled and updated to provide academic support services in one location.

A Nursing Program expansion for a total of $2,834,000 with local funding of $708,500. This renovation will provide a Nursing Simulation lab in the current B201 space. The lab will mimic a hospital wing with simulation of real-life events for students to experience what might occur in a hospital or clinic setting.

Trustees also approved:

Appointment of Dr. Tracy Antle, a nursing professor as interim director of nursing.

The proposal from Richard Harrison Bailey, Inc. for $28,500 paid from the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce for the development of an application for health professions.

A three-month extension with the current vendor, Interact Communications to bridge the gap with staffing changes and impending fall enrollments with a cost not to exceed $35,000.

A contract with MCS Advertising for the 12-month digital campaign at a cost of $49,800 to be paid from the Bridge grant funds.

The appointment of Lyndsey Beetz as the Dental Hygiene Program coordinator effective June 18.

In accordance with the Decennial Committees on Local Government Efficiency Act signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker, the formation of the Decennial Review Ad Hoc Committee with members to include the board, as well as Foundation directors Diane Kreiser, Frank Zeller and President Tracy Morris.

Sandy Beard as secretary to the board.

In addition, following closed session, the board approved compensation for 257 employees not affected by a negotiated labor agreement. The group, made up primarily of support staff and administrators will receive 4% increases. Special adjustments were made for several individuals.

“To remain competitive and provide a sustainable wage, it was determined about 30 individuals warranted adjustments,” said Director of Human Resources Mary Beth Herron.

Trustees learned:

Investment income for fiscal year 2023 across all funds total $721,031 compared to last fiscal year of $15,691.

Overall GPA for student athletes was 3.11 for spring semester.

There were 395 spring graduates earning 520 degrees and certificates compared to 372 graduates earning 477 degrees and certificates in spring 2022.

The Economic Development Corporation of North Central Illinois renewed their lease space of 306 square feet with IVCC.

Alysha Anderson was hired as a financial aid advisor and Ryan Ferrari as a maintenance/groundskeeper.

Katherine Young resigned her position as the help desk specialist, Samantha Manahan resigned as the administrative assistant and interim marketing coordinator and Josh Nauman resigned as the women’s basketball coach.

At the end of June, Developmental Instructor in English, Reading and Study Skills Jennifer Bubb will resign after 25 years of service. “I am proud to have been a part of a team committed to providing an excellent education to our students,” Bubb said in her retirement letter.