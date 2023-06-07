Shrimp in the pros: Noah Schultz dominates in debut

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp have had several players move on to professional careers.

Here’s a look at how each of the former Shrimp players are doing in the pros:

Noah Schultz

The 6-foot-9 hard throwing left-handed pitcher made his professional debut on Friday, June 2 with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Schultz, whose debut was delayed by a forearm strain, pitched two innings, allowing one hit while striking out five batters and walking none.

2 IP

1 H

0 R

0 BB

5 K



No. 4 @whitesox prospect Noah Schultz's pro debut for the @Kcannonballers was a beauty: pic.twitter.com/XpbgSOdLAZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 3, 2023

Schultz was drafted No. 26 overall in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft and he is considered the No. 4 prospect in the White Sox organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Luke Adams

Adams is playing for the Carolina Mudcats, the Single-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Adams, who was drafted 372nd overall in the 12th round by the Brewers last summer, has played 38 games this season.

Pistol Shirmp's Luke Adams fields a ground ball in Schweikert Stadium at Veterans Park during the 2022 season. (Scott Anderson)

He is hitting .190 with a .385 on-base percentage, seven doubles, six home runs, 28 RBIs, 22 runs and 14 stolen bases.

Adams has played 184 2/3 innings at third base and 80 innings at first base. He’s also served as the teams designated hitter in seven games.

Keshawn Ogans

Ogans, who played for the Pistol Shrimp in 2021, was drafted by the Atlanta Braves with the 605th overall pick in the 20th round in 2022. He’s playing for the Rome Braves, a High-A team.

Ogans is hitting .252 with a .385 on-base percentage, eight doubles, three home runs, 19 RBIs and 15 runs in 42 games.

Pistol Shrimp's Keshawn Ogans, hits the ball against Lafayette during the final home game of the 2021 season at Veterans Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Ogans has started 30 games at third base and has also seen time at shortstop, second base and designated hitter.

Ogans was 2 for 4 with two RBIs in his last game, a 10-2 loss against Bowling Green. He’s hitting .267 so far in June.

Kevin Davis

Davis is pitching for the Evansville Otters, an independent professional team in the Frontier League.

He has appeared in eight games as a relief pitcher, throwing 8 1/3 innings. Davis has a 6.48 ERA with 15 strikeouts and eight walks.

Last season, Davis had a 2.50 ERA with 34 strikeouts and 10 walks in 18 innings over 11 relief appearances for the Otters.

Finn Del Bonta-Smith

Bonta-Smith pitched for the Shrimp in 2019 before the team moved to Peru. He is a relief pitcher for the Hartford Yard Goats, a Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, who drafted Bonta-Smith with the 669 overall pick in the 22 round of the 2019 draft.

This season, Bonta-Smith has pitched 20 2/3 innings in 16 games. He’s 2-0 with a 4.79 ERA, 26 strikeouts and 14 walks.

In his last game June 6, Bonta-Smith faced two batters, walking one and striking out the other.

Logan Schmidt

Schmidt pitched for the Shrimp in 2019 before the team began playing in Peru. He is in his second season pitching in the independent Frontier League.

He started one game this season for the Schaumburg Boomers, getting a no decision as he gave up two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk in four innings.

Last season, he was 1-2 in 14 relief appearances for the Joliet Slammers, finishing with a 6.02 ERA with 30 strikeouts and 27 walks in 46 1/3 innings.