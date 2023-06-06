Peru officer honored for saving man wounded by accidental gunfire inside La Salle business

Peru officer Bradley Anderson was honored with a lifesaving award at Monday’s City Council meeting.

On March 22, Anderson heard the La Salle Police Department was being dispatched to Mickey’s Massive Burritos for a man with a gunshot wound. Anderson responded to the business to find a man on the ground. When he arrived he found a man with a green skin color surrounded by blood. He was told the man had been shot in the upper leg area.

Anderson, as a trained paramedic, was able to locate the entry wound and immediately began rendering care. He identified the wound to be an arterial bleed and applied direct pressure.

He was assisted by the La Salle Ambulance service in applying the tourniquet. The victim was transported to a medical facility.

Peru officer Bradley Anderson was honored with a lifesaving award at Monday, June 5, City Council meeting for his actions that helped saved a man’s life. (Maribeth Wilson)

Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said Anderson’s training, skill set and his will for law enforcement, fire protection and paramedic service are commendable.

“Without the efforts of Officer Anderson and his response to the business in La Salle, it is without a doubt the victim would not be with us today,” she said.

Anderson was presented with his award Monday night. He was joined by his fellow officers, friends and family members while being recognized by the council for his actions.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the good things we are able to do in the community,” Anderson said.