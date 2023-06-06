Oglesby approves purchase of police body cameras

Oglesby police officers are getting in-car cameras and body cameras – and in time to meet a fast-approaching government deadline.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council approved 5-0 a purchase of nearly $105,000 in cameras, but which would be defrayed about half with a possible grant.

“We feel pretty good about our chances of getting this grant,” said Commissioner Terry Eutis.

Separately, the Oglesby Fire Department could soon purchase a tender truck (also known as a tanker truck) at a base cost of nearly $433,000. However, with a grant and funding from the Oglesby Fire Protection District, the city’s share will be about $43,000. Financing terms to be determined. The existing tender truck is old and increasingly dangerous.

Also, the council agreed to send a mystery business to the Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals for review of a site plan at 459 W. Walnut St., anticipating the need for variances.

Mayor Jason Curran declined to disclose details about the business except to say, “I think it’s going to be pretty cool.”

Finally, Eutis praised Oglesby EMS for its labors to identify routes ahead of the pending closure of St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley. Eutis said emergency calls would be delivered to the Ottawa and Mendota hospitals.

In other matters, the council:

Moved the first council meeting in July to Wednesday, July 5.

Tabled a discussion on contracts with Connecting Point for computer services that would, among other things, help protect the city against a ransomeware attack

Eutis warned UTV operators are subject to the same rules as passenger cars, which includes child-restraint provisions, and fines will be levied for non-compliance

Tabled discussion on an easement for ComEd for cellular tower construction