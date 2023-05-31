Peru police announce 26 citations issued in Click it or Ticket campaign

The Peru Police Department announced Tuesday it issued 26 citations during the recent Memorial Day Click It or Ticket enforcement period.

“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts and child safety restraints save lives,” said Lt. Doug Bernabei, department spokesperson.

While Illinois’ 2022 seat belt compliance rate was 93%, unbelted occupants still account for more than half of those killed in traffic crashes. The Click It or Ticket campaign aims to change the behavior of the millions of people who don’t buckle up. Thousands of lives could be saved each year if every vehicle occupant was properly restrained when traveling.

During the enforcement period, Peru police wrote 11 citations for seat belt violations and made two DUI arrests, apprehended two fugitives, issued four speeding citations and one for driving while suspended or revoked and filed six miscellaneous charges.

The Illinois Click It or Ticket campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds.