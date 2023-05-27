Mendota Holy Cross honor roll, 4th quarter 2022-2023

Holy Cross School in Mendota released its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 school year.
High honor roll (3.4 average or higher on 4 scale)
Eighth grade
Emily Diaz, Elaina Koch, Kara Miars, Alexandrew Tillman and James Whitmore
Seventh grade
Mei Booth, Charlee Dankenbring, Komen Denault, Corbin Doll, Karson Doyle, Bear Fitzpatrick, Giselle Gonzalez, Leah Henkel, Shea Kreiser, Kaylee MacDonald, Abby Magallanes, Gaby Martinez, Kamilah Preciado, Maddox Rosales, Elsie Soliman, Ross Sondgeroth, Cole Tillman and Charley Wilson
Sixth grade
Raegan Atherton, Eva Beetz, Joseph Cackley, Damien Dissell, Cal Doyle, Quinn Eddy, Liam Jones, Catherine Moench, Kyla Muhlstadt, Yulissia Quintana and Nora Rhynedance
Fifth grade
Emme Beetz, Blake Cyrocki, Leo Engels, Cale Full, Linda MacDonald, Lillee Monterastelli, Camden Pawlowski, Ellye Reppin and Molly Wilson
Honor roll
Eighth grade
Abel Belan, Nolan Hagenbuch and Carter Wujek
Seventh Grade
Diego Diaz, Hayley Diaz and Ashlynn Rickels
Sixth grade
Claire Atherton, Abby Delao and Elesea Denk
B.U.G. roll
Fourth grade
Mason Atherton, Brady Aughenbaugh, Nicole Cervantes, Eliana Escatel, Samantha Escatel, Scout Fitzpatrick, Paul Hochstatter, MingXi Huang, Sofia Lemus, Armani Quintana, George Rhynedance, Breyda Sandoval, Brooklyn Shakespeare, Ally Tillman and Jaxson Zimmerlein
Third grade
Rose Beetz, Bridget Cackley, Carissa Doll, Isabel Lemus, Addison Mathesius, Juliana Ortiz, Eliana Regan and Ellyn Schmidt
Second grade
Frank Hochstatter, Peter Konopka, Alexia Lerma and Brooks Pawlowski
First grade
Stella Beetz, Emmersen Piller and Karissa Weber
Kindergarten
Ivie Beetz, Arya Gann, Linnea Hornung, Trinity Shanyfelt and Liam Stewart