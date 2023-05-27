May 27, 2023
Shaw Local
Mendota Holy Cross honor roll, 4th quarter 2022-2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Holy Cross School in Mendota

Holy Cross School in Mendota released its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 school year.

Holy Cross School in Mendota released its honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 school year.

High honor roll (3.4 average or higher on 4 scale)

Eighth grade

Emily Diaz, Elaina Koch, Kara Miars, Alexandrew Tillman and James Whitmore

Seventh grade

Mei Booth, Charlee Dankenbring, Komen Denault, Corbin Doll, Karson Doyle, Bear Fitzpatrick, Giselle Gonzalez, Leah Henkel, Shea Kreiser, Kaylee MacDonald, Abby Magallanes, Gaby Martinez, Kamilah Preciado, Maddox Rosales, Elsie Soliman, Ross Sondgeroth, Cole Tillman and Charley Wilson

Sixth grade

Raegan Atherton, Eva Beetz, Joseph Cackley, Damien Dissell, Cal Doyle, Quinn Eddy, Liam Jones, Catherine Moench, Kyla Muhlstadt, Yulissia Quintana and Nora Rhynedance

Fifth grade

Emme Beetz, Blake Cyrocki, Leo Engels, Cale Full, Linda MacDonald, Lillee Monterastelli, Camden Pawlowski, Ellye Reppin and Molly Wilson

Honor roll

Eighth grade

Abel Belan, Nolan Hagenbuch and Carter Wujek

Seventh Grade

Diego Diaz, Hayley Diaz and Ashlynn Rickels

Sixth grade

Claire Atherton, Abby Delao and Elesea Denk

B.U.G. roll

Fourth grade

Mason Atherton, Brady Aughenbaugh, Nicole Cervantes, Eliana Escatel, Samantha Escatel, Scout Fitzpatrick, Paul Hochstatter, MingXi Huang, Sofia Lemus, Armani Quintana, George Rhynedance, Breyda Sandoval, Brooklyn Shakespeare, Ally Tillman and Jaxson Zimmerlein

Third grade

Rose Beetz, Bridget Cackley, Carissa Doll, Isabel Lemus, Addison Mathesius, Juliana Ortiz, Eliana Regan and Ellyn Schmidt

Second grade

Frank Hochstatter, Peter Konopka, Alexia Lerma and Brooks Pawlowski

First grade

Stella Beetz, Emmersen Piller and Karissa Weber

Kindergarten

Ivie Beetz, Arya Gann, Linnea Hornung, Trinity Shanyfelt and Liam Stewart