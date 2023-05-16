May 15, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituarieseNewspaperLocal EventsShaw Local RadioStarved Rock Country

4 displaced in Spring Valley residential fire

No injuries to residents or personnel

By Tom Collins
Emergency light

Four Spring Valley residents were evacuated and displaced after a residential fire reported at about 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West St. Paul Street.

Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said late Monday smoke was seen coming from the vents and eaves. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to release the smoke and gas and extinguished the fire.

Though the fire was limited to the attic, there was smoke and water damage throughout the house and Bogatitus deemed it “unlivable” at present. The Red Cross was dispatched to render aid.

Peru and Ladd fire departments were on scene along with 10/33 Ambulance, Spring Valley police and Ameren.