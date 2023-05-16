4 displaced in Spring Valley residential fire

Four Spring Valley residents were evacuated and displaced after a residential fire reported at about 4 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West St. Paul Street.

Spring Valley Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus said late Monday smoke was seen coming from the vents and eaves. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to release the smoke and gas and extinguished the fire.

Though the fire was limited to the attic, there was smoke and water damage throughout the house and Bogatitus deemed it “unlivable” at present. The Red Cross was dispatched to render aid.

Peru and Ladd fire departments were on scene along with 10/33 Ambulance, Spring Valley police and Ameren.