4 displaced after rural Oglesby fire

Four rural Oglesby residents were displaced after an early-morning fire left their home unlivable, Oglesby Fire Chief Ron Popurella said.

Oglesby firefighters were summoned at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday to 2376 Route 351. There, Popurella said, four occupants were roused by “a popping sound” and managed to escape unharmed. The house was fully involved upon arrival and damage was extensive. The Red Cross was summoned to assist the family with temporary shelter.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating and a cause has not yet been determined, Popurella said, but the fire is not considered suspicious.

Firefighters from Peru, Tonica, Utica and Cedar Point assisted at the scene and La Salle manned the Oglesby station. Firefighters, none of whom were injured, cleared the scene about 4:30 a.m.