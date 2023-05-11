Learn about figure skating May 17 at the La Salle library

The La Salle Public Library will be joining other libraries across the state in virtually hosting ice skating superfan Jonathan Van Ness and Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17.

Van Ness and Yamaguchi will talk about figure skating, fabulous style, among other items.

Van Ness is an Emmy-nominated television personality, New York Times bestselling author, podcaster and hairstylist to the stars. On Netflix’s “Queer Eye” series, he shines as the hair guru and self-care advocate. Most recently, Jonathan launched JVN, a haircare line that sees all beauty, serves all beauty, and honors the uniqueness in each of us.

Yamaguchi is an Olympic, U.S. and World Hall of Fame figure skater with two World Championship gold medals along with an Olympic gold medal. Off the ice, Kristi is a New York Times bestselling author, and her Always Dream Foundation is committed to improving early childhood literacy and technology access to children of low-income families. She is also the creator of Tsuya, a clothing line that delivers style for every part of an active lifestyle.