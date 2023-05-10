Motorist ticketed for striking pedestrian in La Salle

A La Salle motorist was ticketed Tuesday for striking a 61-year-old pedestrian with her vehicle. The victim was flown to a Peoria hospital.

Mackayla J. Vela, 19, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk at First and Joliet streets. The victim was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, by LifeFlight Helicopter.

La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski said the injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident remains under investigation by La Salle police.