La Salle library to host Lego Mania

The La Salle Public Library will be hosting Lego Mania, for youth ages 5 and older, for the month of May.

This free program is for those who love to build, design and create, and will be held 3:30 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, May 11, 18 and 25. There will be challenge cards, as well as idea books available, and youth are welcome to free-build.

Note all Legos are for in-library use only and may contain small pieces that pose a choking hazard to young children. Youth younger than 8 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The La Salle Public Library is located at 305 Marquette St., and is ADA compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.