Peru, Lighted Way receive $1 million donation for new playground

Schweickert Charitable Trust announced it will be donating $1 million to Lighted Way and the city of Peru toward a new accessible playground at Baker Lake.

Scott Schweickert, director of Lighted Way’s board and Peru corporate counsel, announced the pledge during Monday’s Peru City Council meeting.

Lighted Way Executive Director Jessica Kreiser attended the meeting to speak on behalf of Lighted Way and explain the lasting impact the donation will have on not only Peru residents but also all residents in the Illinois Valley.

“The level of investment that Doug and Rorie Schweickert Trust has made in Lighted Way goes so incredibly deep,” Kreiser said. “The city of Peru has not only befriended our organization but also has partnered with us to be able to add a playground that will be eligible for community use in addition to the students at our Lighted Way school facility.”

The $1 million dollar donation will be split between the city and Lighted Way. Peru’s portion will be used to construct a brand new playground at Baker Lake located immediately north and adjacent to Lighted Way’s new location.

As a part of the agreement, the City Council approved a cross access easement and shared parking agreement as a part of the playground. The city will construct additional parking facilities to serve the playground and park. Initial plans propose to add 64 parking spaces, some of which will be constructed upon the north end of Lighted Way’s property and be integrated into the existing parking facilities, according to a news release.

The playground, Magical Park, will be handicapped accessible and feature a multitude of inclusive equipment that will provide sensory-rich experiences for children with disabilities, according to a news release. Lighted Way consulted its occupational therapist, music therapist and speech language therapist to assist in the design of the park.

“The children will be able to use communication devices,” Kreiser said. “We have a young man who is 20 years old. He is nonverbal and he has been with us since he was 3 years old. For 17 years we have been working with him on trying to get him to identify his emotions, to look at his pictures, and make choices.”

Kreiser said this year with the help of his communication device, which will be similar to the one at the park, he was able to point to his head and communicate he was not feeling well for the first time. Lighted Way notified his mom and she took him to immediate care, where he was diagnosed with a double ear infection.

A smaller version in the backyard of Lighted Way’s new building will be fenced in, but the playground equipment will be different, so the students have multiple opportunities to try new things.

“This playground was purposely developed so that all the students at Lighted Way, whether it be with assistance or independently, will be able to come out and enjoy what every child can enjoy and that is nice weather in their community freely and possibly independently, if they are capable,” Kreiser said.

Lighted Way has operated its Children’s Developmental Center from its location at 941 Sixth St. in La Salle for almost 60 years.

“To families who have special needs children, special needs adults, what we do every day, five days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. means the world,” Kreiser said.

Last year, Lighted Way purchased Heritage Manor at 1445 Chartres St. in La Salle.

As a previous nursing home, the manor offered more than 33,000 square feet of ADA-accessible space, ample parking and a location next to Peru’s Baker Lake Park, according to a news release.

Moving from its 10,000-square-foot center to a 33,000-square-foot center will allow for better programming, more activities and more students.

The school serves 47 students ages 3 to 22 from 23 school districts in the Illinois Valley.

Kreiser said the school has 17 students on a waiting list, and that number will be only three after the move.

“This is an amazing addition to the city of Peru and the entire Illinois Valley region,” Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said. “The positive impact on our community is unmeasurable. I can only imagine the joy and happiness the children and families will have for generations. Thank you to the Schweickert Charitable Trust and the entire Schweickert family.”

Lighted Way’s new location should be completed by the first week of August, in time for the 2023-24 school year.