NCI ARTworks in Peru to host reception for photographic work of Paula Guttilla, Shanna Dugan

NCI ARTworks will host an opening reception for the photographic work of Paula Guttilla and Shanna Dugan from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the NCI ARTworks gallery in the west wing of the Westclox building, 400 Fifth St., Peru.

The opening reception for this month-long exhibit is free and all are welcome.

Guttilla spent her childhood exploring the seaside and mountains of Massachusetts, where she developed a love of nature and a talent for nature photography. Having moved to the Illinois Valley more than 40 years ago, Guttilla discovered the beauty of nature that surrounds her in the state parks and in her own backyard. She refined her photography skills even more, eventually landing among the top 10 photographer finalists of the 50,000 submissions to the Smithsonian Institute photography contest for her work entitled, “Dancing Tree, Altered.” Many of her photographs have been featured in state, regional and national magazines. Prints of her work will be available at the gallery and are available online.

Dugan’s photographs are haunting and beautiful. Some evoke the darkness and complexity of the objects she captures with her camera, while others capture the pure joy of the subjects. Dugan’s background as a social worker has informed her incredible skill as a photographic chronicler of the world around her. Her photographs are thought provoking and intense.

Guttilla and Dugan’s photography will be showcased at the gallery and available for purchase on the night of the opening reception and by appointment through the first week of June. In addition, they will be featured on the NCI ARTworks website at www.nciartworks.com.