Stage 212 in La Salle to host benefit concert for 4 upcoming singers

Stage 212 in La Salle will host a benefit concert featuring four musicians from the Chicago College of Performing Arts as they take the next steps into their professional careers.

The goal of this benefit is to support these young singers as they transition from conservatory students to working professionals and young artists.

“Classical to Contemporary: A Glimpse of Both Sides” will feature Zachary Mendenhall, Joshua Fullerton, Triss Wright and Annie Bennett, and will include many styles of music, from opera and art song to musical theatre and everything in between. No matter what their musical preference, there will be something in the concert for everyone to enjoy. Stage 212 the public to experience a night of wonderful music as the featured artists bridge the gap between classical and contemporary.

“Classical to Contemporary” will be presented for one performance only at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Stage 212, 700 First St. in La Salle. Tickets are available for $15 each and must be purchased online by visiting http://www.stage212.org. Tickets also will be available at the door the evening of the performance. All proceeds will go to the performers for their upcoming training trip.