Hall High School students recognized by State for Biliterate Achievements

For the first time, Hall High School in Spring Valley participated in the Illinois State Seal of Biliteracy and the Global Seal of Biliteracy programs.

These programs recognize students that display a high level of proficiency in the Spanish language.

All students in Spanish 4 took a standardized test second semester evaluating their reading, writing, listening and speaking skills in Spanish.

Recipients of the State Seal of Biliteracy receive two years of foreign language course credit at Illinois public colleges and universities, credentials for their resumes and increased job opportunities. Recipients of the Global Seal of Biliteracy receive the same benefits as the state seal but it is recognized nationally instead of only in Illinois.

Hall High School students that achieved the state commendation towards biliteracy in Spanish are (left to right) with instructor Katie Lawrence, students Joshua Scheri, Grant Plym, Shechinah Ridley, Hunter Meagher, Abby Kaszynski, Jayden Jones, Domonic Galetti, Liliana Heredia, Daphney Coble, Izzie Cacciatori and Collin Brown. Damian Valdez is not pictured. (Photo provided by Allie Lemrise)

The Commendation Toward Biliteracy is given to students who have demonstrated progress toward achieving a high level of proficiency in Spanish. This year, Hall has 12 students who qualified for the commendation: Collin Brown, Isabella Cacciatori, Daphney Coble, Domonic Galetti, Liliana Heredia, Jayden Jones, Abigail Kaszynski, Hunter Meagher, Grant Plym, Shechinah Ridley, Joshua Scheri and Damian Valdez.

Hall High School students that achieved the state seal of biliteracy in Spanish are (front row, left to right) Cruz Martinez-Prado, Kyler Lapp, Maria Garcia and Yair Santiago. They are pictured with instructor (back row) Katie Lawrence. (Photo provided by Allie Lemrise)

The State Seal of Biliteracy is given to students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in Spanish. This year, Hall has four students who qualified for the State Seal of Biliteracy: Maria Garcia, Kyler Lapp, Cruz Martinez and Yair Santiago

The Global Seal of Biliteracy is given to students who have achieved an even higher level of proficiency in Spanish than what is required at the state level. This year, Hall has five students who qualified for the Global Seal of Biliteracy: Maria Garcia, Kyler Lapp, Cruz Martinez, Shechinah Ridley and Yair Santiago.