Oglesby Public Library releases May 2023 schedule

Oglesby Public Library, 111 S. Woodland Ave., released its schedule of events for the month of May.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, May 2 and May 16, “Craftfully Made By You” meets. Crafters and want to be crafters are invited to bring craft projects of any kind. The group will explore different methods of creative expression, group crafting projects, and instruction. For those interested, the library has coloring supplies available to enjoy. Refreshments served.

Preschoolers Rock, best for children ages 3-5, meets 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays. The class engages children in stories, music, movement, activities and learning games. Siblings are welcome to attend.

Toddler Time with Ms. Lynn and Brown Bear meets at 10:15 a.m. Thursdays. Children ages 1 to 3 and caregivers experience a 30 to 40 minute interactive class that incorporates movement, music, stories, bubble fun, shakers, bells, puppets, scarves and more. After class, children engage in creative, open-ended play and learn activities. Siblings are welcome to attend.

Monday, May 15, the adult book club “It’s Not Your Mother’s Book Club” meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. New members are welcome to join at any time. This group explores different authors and books in a very social setting with refreshments served. Members are encouraged to bring books for consideration for the next read.

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, the community is invited to drop in for the monthly Blood Pressure and Blood Glucose screenings offered by St. Margaret’s Hospital.

Adult Classic Movie Night will be at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, May 20, with professional storyteller Tricia Kelly discussing nuts and bolts behind this month’s 1931 Universal Studio’s movie based on the novel by Mary Shelley. The movie runs 1 hour, 11 minutes. Moviegoers may bring a chair and blanket. Popcorn and soda will be provided. For more information and the movie title, call 815-883-3619. Licensing rules prohibit advertising the movie title.

Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult while visiting the library. For more information visit Oglesby – IL Public Library on Facebook or call the library at 815-883-3619.