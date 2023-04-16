Here we snow again in the Illinois Valley, forecast calls for freeze, possible snow

During winter, Don Finley dispatches his HVAC technicians to repair furnaces. In the summer, Finley’s crew at John’s Service & Sales in Oglesby fixes air conditioners. So far this spring, it’s been both.

Over the past few weeks, John’s has fielded service calls from homeowners who shiver one day and then swelter the next. Finley, vice president of store operations, has been with John’s nearly 40 years and he can’t remember such an erratic April.

“Every day we never know what we’ll be working on,” Finley said.

A juvenile bald eagle rests in a tree above the Shippingsport Bridge in La Salle as snow falls down on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Some snow is possible Sunday night into Monday morning in the Illinois Valley. (Scott Anderson)

Mother Nature isn’t finished with us yet, either. If the forecast holds, then the flip flops and shorts worn last week will be replaced by long sleeves and maybe knit caps and mittens, too. After a record April warm spell – five days in the 80s – the mercury is plunging with a chance of freezing Monday night.

The National Weather Service issued a short-lived freeze alert on Saturday night, warning residents of falling temperatures beginning Sunday. While that alert was canceled and the forecast revised, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Romeoville nonetheless confirmed a storm system is developing over the northern Great Lakes and suggested to keep the blankets handy.

Snow shovels might not be needed, though meteorologist Kevin Birk said Illinois Valley residents are likely to awaken Monday to a light dusting of snow – heavier accumulations will be to the north and west – but the region can reasonably expect a freeze alert into Tuesday.

With the mercury falling, it’s a good idea to make sure pets have an outdoor shelter with dry bedding and fresh water, and to bring in plants.

Longtime gardener Diana Deutsch of rural Utica said she hopes amateur gardeners haven’t jumped the gun – planting anything before May 15 in this climate zone is inherently risky – but those that have are advised to bring any potted plants indoors. Even moving them into the garage will protect them from frost.

Anything planted in ground such as vegetables can be protected with a cloth covering. Try using an old bed sheet weighted down with stones to keep the wind from blowing the cover away.

“And then get them off fairly early when it warms up or when the sun comes up,” Deutsch said.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said he hopes Birk is right about only light snow because the city’s fleet of snowplows isn’t exactly in mid-winter form.

“We usually have one truck with a plow on it for potential spring now,” Grove said.

Hot and cold swings are nothing new during a Midwest spring, but Grove said he’s hard pressed to remember an April with such extreme temperature variations.

Birk said he and his colleagues wondered the same thing. Chicago-O’Hare International Airport toppled an April record for heat last week – 83 degrees on April 13 – and now the region is headed for frost and/or snow. When, the meteorologists asked, was the last time that happened?

“It is Illinois and we are in the transition season, so it’s not atypical so to see this type of fluctuation in temperature,” Birk allowed. “But to this extent? I’d say the last time that I can recall would be March of 2012.”