Surf Internet breaks ground in Oglesby

Surf Internet SM kicked off the next phase of bringing fiber internet services to the Oglesby community with a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, the company said in a news release.

Elected officials, members of the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce, Surf representatives and community stakeholders were in attendance to celebrate this milestone.

“This is the culmination of a close partnership with city officials to bring new economic opportunities and increased quality of life to residents through drastically improved broadband infrastructure,” Surf CEO Gene Crusie said in a news release. “We’re proud to begin the tangible work of deploying a fiber network in this community, bringing real transformation that is the direct result of the city leadership’s vision and commitment.”

Construction to bring high-speed internet to about 2,000 homes is expected to be completed by September. Residents will see crews begin to run fiber aerially between telephone poles and underground in some areas.

Once complete, the fiber infrastructure will allow Surf to introduce multigig speeds in the future, giving residents even faster options to suit their connectivity needs.

“Oglesby is extremely excited to increase its broadband options for both residents and businesses,” Oglesby Mayor-elect Jason Curran said. “Surf is going to bring in new opportunities for families and new business ventures with this advanced technology.”