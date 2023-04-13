Softball: Big 6th inning leads La Salle-Peru past Morris

PERU – Ask any coach and they will tell there are times when they just have a gut feeling about good things to come.
That was the case for La Salle-Peru coach Randy Huebbe as his team readied to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning of a newly tied game in Wednesday’s Interstate 8 Conference matchup against Morris at Veterans Park.
He was right.
The Cavaliers (11-1, 3-0 I-8) had the first six hitters reach base, including four consecutive hits at the start, and eventually scored seven runs on the way to a 9-2 victory.
“... After I missed the bunt for strike two, I just said to myself ‘You’ve got this.’”— La Salle-Peru freshman Kelsey Frederick
“I figured this would be a tight game because Morris is a very good, well-coached team. Even when they tied it up in the top of the sixth, I felt like we were going to come out in the bottom of the inning and score.”
Ava Lannen and Evin Becker each smacked the first pitches they saw from Morris starting pitcher Ella Davis for singles to start the sixth. Ava Lambert then followed with a two-strike RBI double to left-center before freshman Kelsey Frederick lined a two-strike, two-run single to center to make it 5-2.
Frederick entered the game in the top of the fifth after starting leftfielder Avah Moriarty had to leave the game with an injury.
“To be honest, I’ve struggled with the bat and have been nervous it almost every at-bat I’ve had this season,” Frederick said. “But after I missed the bunt for strike two, I just said to myself ‘You’ve got this.’ I just turned off all the negative thoughts and believed that I was going to make solid contact with the next good pitch I saw.
“Even though we were already up a run before that at-bat, it feels good to think like my hit kind of helped push us over the top today.”
La Salle-Peru added four more runs in the inning on three passed balls and an error.
“We’re coming off facing some really good pitching on our trip to Florida, and I felt like we had put some really good at-bats together throughout the game,” Huebbe said. “All of these girls have a lot of confidence in their hitting, but they did an excellent job in the sixth of making the adjustments they needed to make, and well, you saw what happened.”
L-P grabbed the lead in the first as Taylor Martyn singled, stole both second and third, and scored on a single by Becker. In the fourth, the Cavs made it 2-0 as Moriarty reached on an error, then stole a pair of bases before another Morris error allowed her to score.
Morris (7-3, 2-1) made it a one-run game in the fifth as Natalie Lawson doubled down the left-field line off L-P starter Chloe Mitchell and scored on a triple into the right-field corner by Macie Ferguson.
Morris tied the game in the sixth as Alyssa Jepson slapped an opposite field base hit to left, was sacrificed to second by Davis and scored on a throwing error after a single by Elaina Vidales.
Mitchell earned the win as she scattered eight hits, allowed one earned run, didn’t issue a walk and struck out eight.
Davis (5+ IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 7 K) took the loss with Jepson (1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) finishing the game.
“If we are being honest, we just fell apart,” Morris coach Jennifer Bamonte said. “We started not hitting our spots with pitches, La Salle-Peru took advantage of that and then we made a couple of defensive mistakes to make things worse. Those kinds of innings happen at times during an entire season, and you just have to let them go and move on.
“We didn’t do a lot of the little things early in the game that could have gotten us the lead, and while we did a good job of tying the game, we couldn’t find a way to get them out in the sixth.”
Morris travels to Manteno on Thursday, while La Salle-Peru plays at rival Ottawa on Friday.