Girls soccer: Halftime adjustment key in La Salle-Peru’s 2-1 win over Ottawa

LA SALLE — The game of soccer is unique in the fact that coaches don’t have the ability to call timeouts during play to make major adjustments.
La Salle-Peru coach Christin Pappas knew what changes she wanted to make during the later stages of the first half of Monday’s match against Ottawa, but had to wait until halftime to implement them.
With her team down a goal and struggling to create scoring chances, Pappas moved center forward Danica Scoma to the wing, and the junior quickly scored the tying goal and later assisted on the game-winning goal by Katy Sowers with 17 minutes left to give the hosts a 2-1 Interstate 8 Conference victory at the LPHS Sports Complex.
“Ottawa’s keeper made a good save on that one, but we work on and talk about having someone crash the weak-side post in every practice. Katy did exactly what she is supposed to do and was rewarded for it.”— La Salle-Peru junior Danica Scoma
“Ottawa was making sure they knew where Danica was and limiting her touches in the first half, so I knew I had to make an adjustment,” Pappas said. “We moved Danica with the hope her presence away from the middle would open the field up. That adjustment was the game-changer for sure, but another strong key was that we also came out in the second half playing more aggressive.
“I also have to give credit to out back line, especially Nica Hein, for the way they played after Ottawa scored first. We have a younger group at defense, but Nica has done a great job of being the leader and showing them how things need to be done back there. The second half, our defense did an excellent job of limiting chances and making very good decisions.”
Ottawa (1-5, 0-3) grabbed the lead in the 15th minute when senior Ryley Jett scored off the left post on a 20-yard chip off an assist from Sophia Falaney.
“I’ve played soccer since the fourth grade and I’ve always played defense, but the last couple of games I’ve been moved up to offense,” Jett said. “I could see the opportunity I had as the ball started rolling to me and just wanted to make the most of it. On my kick, I could see the ball heading towards the post, and I thought ‘Oh dang’, but luckily it hit it just right and bounced in. Sophia made a perfect pass to me, so I have to give her a lot of credit for creating that chance for me.
“I was shocked because I not only didn’t think it was going in, but it was also the first time I’ve ever had a chance to score a goal. It sure was exciting.”
La Salle-Peru (5-4, 1-1) tied the score just over five minutes into the second half when Scoma’s 18-yard shot from the left found its way into the back of the net.
“We were pretty rocky in the first half, but we were able to pick things up right from the start in the second half,” Scoma said. “I was able to get the tying goal right away, and I really think that got us going. It wasn’t the best shot I’ve ever had, but it somehow made through the goalkeeper and into the net.”
Over the next 17 minutes, the two teams played on even terms, but the hosts finally found an opening and took advantage.
On a quick counterattack, Scoma sent a 25-yard shot from the right wing which Ottawa freshman keeper Olivia Davis made an excellent save on; however, the rebound deflected right to Sowers on the weak-side post, and she flicked it into the net with 17 minutes remaining.
“Ottawa’s keeper made a good save on that one, but we work on and talk about having someone crash the weak-side post in every practice,” Scoma said. “Katy did exactly what she is supposed to do and was rewarded for it. She pretty consistent on being in the right place all the time, but it was awesome to see her do what we work on and have it work out like it did.”
Ottawa had its best chance for the equalizer in the final minute, but L-P senior keeper Aurora Reed made a nice save and the Pirates’ following corner kick was cleared out of trouble.
Both teams are scheduled back in action with road matches on Tuesday. La Salle-Peru heads to play Indian Creek, while Ottawa will travel south to battle rival Streator.