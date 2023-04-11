Baseball: Jimmy Amptmann, big inning send Sycamore past La Salle-Peru

OGLESBY – While Sycamore starting pitcher Jimmy Amptmann was cruising along through the first three innings of Monday’s Interstate 8 Conference clash with La Salle-Peru, he was confident his teammates would get him the runs he needed to win.
He could have relaxed even more if he’d know the Cavaliers’ recent history with fifth innings.
Amptmann rolled through the first five innings, allowing two unearned run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight.
His teammates broke through for two runs against L-P starter Billy Mini in the fourth, then added an eight-run rally in the fifth to take control of what was to become a 9-3 Sycamore win at Dickinson Field.
Amptmann gave up only a first-inning single to Seth Adams and a third-inning single to Brady Romagnoli through the first four innings. In the fifth, an error on a grounder and a dropped pop-up led to a two-run single by Adams for the only runs off the Spartans starter.
But by then, they had given him an 8-0 lead. He yielded to Connor Willier for two innings of one-run relief as Sycamore moved to 9-1 overall, 3-0 in the I-8.
“My goal coming in was to attack the zone, something I haven’t done much of this year,” Amptmann said. “I had been dancing around the zone, but today I attacked and got some quick outs.
“No worries about the runs. I know our team, and we have amazing bats. We were barreling balls all day, so I knew we were going to come though eventually, and they did.”
The Spartans broke through against Mini in the top of the fourth. Kyle Hartmann doubled, and Matthew Rosado singled him in. A wild pitch put Rosado at third, and he scored from there when Willier’s sacrifice fly to center was dropped, one of four Cavaliers errors on the day.
In the decisive fifth, Hunter Britz was hit by a pitch, Kiefer Tarnoki singled, and both scored on a single by Owen Piazza. After Tommy Townsend and Amptmann walked, Hartmann singled to drive in another run, Willier hit a sacrifice fly, and Joey Pulleo smacked an RBI single to make it 8-0 Spartans.
Hartmann stroked his third hit of the day in the sixth for the final run, and Brendan Boudreau tagged an RBI single for the Cavaliers in the seventh, but Amptmann already had locked the door.
“Jimmy was very efficient in his pitches today,” Sycamore coach Jason Cavanaugh said. “His pitch count can get high at times, but today he was filling up the strike zone early, and he pitched great. … He is effectively wild, and it works to his advantage.
“And I was proud of the way our hitters today did a wonderful job of stringing together good at-bats. The first time, each would see three or four pitches and end up hitting one on the barrel. … We knew we were going to have to string things together to score runs, and we were able to do that.”
The tough inning helped drop L-P to 5-6 overall, 1-2 in the I-8, despite two hits each for Romagnoli and Adams and two-plus solid innings of relief pitching from Gage Starkey.
“We were talking in the huddle about our last three games,” L-P coach Matt Glupczynski said. “We played Kaneland, got beat 14-4, got beat by Morton on Saturday 9-4, and now this one, and in all three games, the fifth inning has been our Achilles’ heel. And we were close or had a lead in all three going into the fifth.
“We don’t know if it’s a lack of focus, if it’s nerves, we don’t know what it is. We’re trying to work through it, but the ball seems to find us when we don’t want it to, when it’s least expected.
“But a good team like Sycamore, you can’t give them extra outs or lose focus, because they’re good enough to put it on you in a hurry. … Billy threw well, but there were plays behind him we didn’t make, and all of the sudden we’re looking at 7-0.”