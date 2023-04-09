Softball: Ella Hermes, patient offense lead St. Bede past Putnam County

PERU — The St. Bede Bruins hosted the Panthers of Putnam County on Saturday morning at the Academy, where the Bruins used a dominating pitching performance from Ella Hermes and a hard-hitting attack to secure a 10-0 victory.
“I had command of my screwball and curve and was able to mix in some riseballs and changeups today,” Hermes (6 IP, 12 K) said. “It’s nice to pitch when you know your offense is so strong and that my teammates have my back defensively.”
Bruins coach Shawn Sons said, “Hermes pitched real well today as she has all year, and we were able to string together some hits and put some runs on the board. I thought our defense played well today, and we were able to relax in the box and get some quality at-bats. Early in the year, everyone is anxious and widens their zones. I was happy at the discipline we showed at the plate.”
After a scoreless first inning for PC, the Bruins’ Hermes led off with a walk. One batter later, Bella Pinter coaxed a walk of her own. Both came across on RBI singles by Reagan Stoudt and Lily Bosnich to make the score 2-0 Bruins after one inning.
In the second inning, Putnam County’s Kylee More singled, but Hermes would record three strikeouts to keep the Panthers off the board. The Bruins added a run in the second, as Hermes singled and scored on a single from Maddie Dalton to make the score 3-0 after two innings.
After a scoreless top half of the third, Stoudt would lead off the home half of the inning by hammering a 3-1 pitch over the left-center fence for a solo shot and a 4-0 Bruins lead. The Bruins would get another run on three singles from Emma Slingsby, Bosnich and an RBI infield hit by Ava Balestri to build a 5-0 advantage heading to the fourth inning.
In the top of the fourth, Hermes was perfect striking out all three batters she faced. In the bottom of the fourth, Hermes kept her big day going with a double to right-center field fence, eventually scoring on another hit by Stoudt, who was 4 for 4 in the game, to make the score 6-0. Slingsby reached next on a single before Bosnich blasted a pitch over the right-field wall to make the score 9-0 Bruins after four innings.
“It is nice to have a girl like Lily that can bunt for a single in one at-bat then hit a three-run homer in the next,” Sons said.
In the top of the fifth, the Bruins defense kept the Panthers off the board, and the game headed to the last of the fifth with the home team needing a run to end the game. The Bruins loaded the bases with one out on singles from Pinter, Stoudt and Bosnich before Tessa Dugosh stepped in and drove a single to left to plate the 10th run for the Bruins.
Putnam County coach Angie Hieser was pleased with the effort, if not the result.
“I thought we played well defensively, which is something we have really worked on, but we couldn’t group together any hits and generate any offense today. We had some good at-bats, but we need to develop some leadership and find someone to get us that spark to get things going offensively.”