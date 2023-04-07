Oglesby Public Library announces spring events

The Oglesby Public Library celebrated National Library Week by beginning new weekly or regular programs.

Additionally, the community is invited to attend an open house 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, celebrating Barb Ficek, retiring library trustee after 34 years of service, new library director Lynn Sheedy and the library staff.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 11: The weekly “Preschoolers Rock” class, co- led by Ms. Lynn and Mary Ellen Lopatic, a retired paraprofessional, meets. This upbeat class engages children in fun stories, music, movement, activities and learning games.

10:15 a.m. Thursday, April 13: The weekly “Toddler Time with Ms. Lynn & Brown Bear” will be in the updated children’s room. Children and caregivers experience a 30-40 minute interactive class that incorporates movement, music, stories, bubble fun, shakers, bells, puppets, scarves and more. After class, kids engage in creative, open-ended play and learn activities. Ms. Lynn has over 12 years’ experience providing children’s programming in a library setting.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning Monday, April 17: The monthly “It’s Not Your Mother’s Book Club” meets. This 20-30 something book club takes book clubs to a whole new level as members explore authors and great books in a very social setting enjoying mocktails and tasty offerings. For the first gathering, members are invited to bring a book, in any format, to share.

10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18: The twice monthly “Craftfully Made By You” group meets. Crafters and “want to be” crafters are invited to bring craft projects of any kind. The group will explore different methods of creative expression, group crafting projects, and instruction. For those interested, the library has coloring supplies available to enjoy. Coffee and tea will be served.

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20: The community is invited to drop in for the monthly Blood Pressure and Blood Glucose screenings offered by St. Margaret’s Hospital.

6:45 p.m. Saturday, April 22: The second Adult Classic Movie Night. Professional storyteller Tricia Kelly kicks off with the backstory to this month’s 1933 Universal movie. The title hint is, “Now You See Him, Now You Don’t” as licensing rules prohibit advertising the movie title. The movie runs 1 hour, 15 minutes. Just like an outdoor concert, movie goers may bring a comfy chair and blanket, movie treats and non-alcoholic beverages.

Anyone can attend these events and programs at 111 S. Woodland Ave. Register at 815-883-3619 or email director@oglesbylibrary.org. Walk-ins welcome. Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information visit Oglesby – IL Public Library on Facebook.