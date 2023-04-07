Baseball: St. Bede rallies to beat Mendota in 8 innings

MENDOTA — Between innings with his team trailing by four runs late, St. Bede baseball coach Bill Booker had a message for his team.
“He came out and talked to us and said, ‘I know you guys are better than this. You guys need to battle better. You guys need to have a better approach at the plate,’ ” St. Bede senior Brendan Pillion said. “We came into the dugout, all came together and were like, ‘All right, it’s time to hit.’ ”
The Bruins responded by scratching out two runs in the sixth and another two in the seventh before breaking the game open in the eighth to beat Mendota 9-4 in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game.
“This was a game we had to fight and scratch and battle the whole way,” Booker said. “I’m proud of our kids.”
St. Bede fell behind in the third when the Trojans scored four runs after a two-out error.
The Bruins trailed 4-0 until the sixth inning.
St. Bede managed five hits off Mendota starter Braiden Freeman through five innings, but got the offense started with patience at the plate as Luke Tunnell and Callan Hueneburg drew back-to-back walks. Alan Spencer then singled to load the bases.
After a flyout, Ryan Brady hit an RBI single to score Tunnell, with Hueneburg following him home on a throwing error.
In the seventh, Pillion was hit by a pitch, and Tunnell walked before Hueneburg singled to load the bases.
Pillion and Landon Jackson both scored on wild pitches to help the Bruins send the game to extra innings.
“You need to be strong on the bases, and that’s one of our strong points this year,” Pillion said. “We’re a lot smarter on the bases than we ever have been. We got a few passed balls, and that started to shake the pitcher a little bit. The more passed balls, the more runs we got. They’re just easy runs. All we had to do is get people on base, and it started adding up.”
Pillion then pitched around a single in the bottom of the seventh to keep the game tied.
The Bruins exploded for five runs in the eighth with two runs scoring on wild pitches, Pillion hitting an RBI single and Spencer delivering a two-run single to right-center field.
“Our bats have to start coming around, and they did a little bit at the end, but they haven’t up to this point,” Booker said. “We’re just going to keep working on our approach at the plate. I thought Alan Spencer had a real good at-bat in the eighth inning where he hit that gapper.
“We just have to learn to hit offspeed, and that’s what we’ve been practicing. We’ll look to get better.”
Seth Ferrari started and got a no decision for St. Bede (7-3, 3-1 TRC East), allowing four unearned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.
Pillion earned the win in relief, pitching three scoreless innings. He gave up two hits while striking out four batters and walking none.
“I knew what I had to do,” Pillion said. “I had to come in and pitch strikes. They put the ball in play a few times. All my pitches were working. I was able to put my fastball by them and also use the curveball to switch speeds as well.”
Freeman had a strong start for Mendota (3-4, 1-3), allowing two earned runs on seven hits with six strikeouts, three walks and one hit batter in 5 1/3 innings.
The Trojans gave him support with four runs in the third.
Owen Augenbaugh reached on a two-out error, allowing Jace Baird to score.
Mendota capitalized on the extra outs as Freeman hit an RBI single, and Justin Randolph smacked a two-run double to right field.
“It was a tough one,” Mendota coach Cody Zinke said. “We were leading most of the game. I thought we did ourselves in. We weren’t able to execute and make the little plays, and they were able to pull away.”