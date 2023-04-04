Turnout spotty amid Tuesday storms

There were reasons to think Oglesby and Ottawa residents would storm the polls Tuesday to pick a new mayor. Instead, the polls were thwarted by an early-morning storm.

Voting did get off to a hot start at one polling place, the Oglesby fire station, where 105 ballots were cast at two precincts by 8:50 a.m. Oglesby residents will settle a three-way contest to replace Mayor Dom Rivara, who opted not to seek a second term.

“We have very good turnout,” election judge Terri Kamnikar reported.

But an early-morning thunderstorm and a menacing forecast – intermittent storms possible through early Wednesday – kept turnout down at other Oglesby precincts (fewer than 90 votes at the Dickinson House and Elks lodge combined) and in neighboring communities.

Weather did, in fact, become an issue at midday. Around 11:30 a.m., La Salle County was placed under a severe weather alert with residents advised to take shelter amid reports of winds gusting up to 80 mph.

Golf-ball hail was reported in Mendota. The warning lapsed at 12:15 p.m. with no immediate reports of significant damage or blackouts. (This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.)

Ottawa also has a mayoral contest and, as with Oglesby, intermittent turnout. Shaw Local News Network received a survey of three polling places – the Knights of Columbus, UAW Hall and First Baptist Church on McKinley Road – and only the church appeared to be busy before 9 a.m.

Streator also has a contested mayoral race, three city council seats available and contested school board elections. PNA Hall was mostly quiet at about noon, one precinct reporting a little more than 30 voters.

Turnout appeared dismal in La Salle-Peru, where a few contested races for city council and school board might have generated modest voter interest were it not for Mother Nature.

Four Peru precincts at St. John’s Lutheran Church had a combined 143 votes just before 10 a.m. While Peru precinct 9 had a respectable 65, the adjacent precincts were slow.

“There are more signs than there are voters,” quipped election judge Dave Potthoff.

It was even slower at the La Salle VFW, where four precincts had a combined 87 ballots cast at 9:30. In terms of turnout, La Salle typically ranks near the bottom among La Salle County cities and the early Tuesday showing suggests that trend would continue.

Utica is usually among the La Salle County leaders in voter turnout but that wasn’t case Tuesday, as there are no contested races for Utica Village Board or for Waltham Elementary school board.

“In all my years I’ve never seen it this slow,” said Mary Pawlak, an election judge in Utica for 60 years.

County clerks had predicted voter turnout would fall below 25% on Tuesday; but those prognostications were made ahead of a dicey five-day outlook that suggested inclement weather, if not severe weather.