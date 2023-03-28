4 candidates vie for 3 seats on Oglesby school board

Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Oglesby Elementary School board in the April 4 consolidated election. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Amanda Harty (Photo provided by Amanda Harty)

Amanda Harty

Amanda Harty is a three-year resident of Oglesby and a teacher at La Salle Elementary Schools for 21 years. She is married and has four children ages 2 to 12. She graduated from La Salle-Peru High School and holds bachelor’s degrees in elementary education, with a minor in Spanish, from Elmhurst College and in educational leadership from St. Francis University. She holds English Language Learner endorsement from Olivet Nazarene University. She has no prior electoral experience.

Objectives if elected

If elected, I will advocate for student growth and academic improvement for all students in the district.

I support the district’s vision to provide each student with an appropriate and diverse instructional program which in turn may open the doors to their future development as citizens within a democracy.

What she wants voters to know

I believe all children should have an opportunity to grow and develop as life long learners. I want to continue to work to improve our children’s education within the Oglesby School District.

Laura Hein

Laura Hein (Photo submitted by Laura Hein)

Laura Hein, a 17-year resident of Oglesby, is a loan officer at Eureka Savings Bank. She and her husband, Chris, have two daughters. She was born and raised in Argentina and is a product of public schools, from elementary school to the University of Buenos Aires. She has been an Oglesby School Board member for almost four years

Objectives if reelected

A board member must be open minded to all students, teachers, staff and parents needs. Serving on the board for the past term has given me the opportunity to see what it takes to keep a school system functioning at a high level of efficiency. We have great teachers, staff, administrators and families who have helped this school excel. The goal is to continue improving our District.

What she wants voters to know

I believe the role of a school board member is to look at the overall view of the school and make decisions that are not always easy. We must be open minded to what will be best for the whole school not just a part of it. I feel I understand what it takes to help our school moving forward and preparing our students for success.

Jonathan “Shap” Shapiro

Jonathan “Shap” Shapiro (Photo provided by Jonathan “Shap” Shapiro)

Jonathan “Shap” Shapiro, a five-year resident of Oglesby, is an insurance agent and former radio personality. He and his wife Kristin have a nine-year-old son in fourth grade at Lincoln School. Shapiro holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast communication from North Central College. He has no previous electoral experience.

Objectives if elected

1. Put students first: Make sure they continue to have a quality education in a setting where they are safe and free to be themselves.

2. Happy teachers are better teachers. Provide them with good salaries and supplies, they will stay and continue to provide a great level of education.

3. Keep taxes the same while putting students first and keeping teachers and faculty happy. That’s the essence of what a school board does.

What he wants voters to know

As a parent with a child in fourth grade, I want to make sure the board continues with great members from our community. I started attending meetings in the fall to be up to speed if elected. If you ever listened to ‘SHAP’ on the radio, that’s who I am in real life. I care. I want what’s best for my family, our town, the area, and the world we live in.

Anthony “Tony” Strand

Anthony Strand (Photo provided by Anthony Strand)

Anthony “Tony” Strand has resided in Oglesby more than 30 years and is a truck sales representative for CIT Trucks, LLC. He is married to Julie Strand and is father to Oglesby Elementary students Caleb and Easton. He graduated from the Oglesby Elementary School District and holds a B.S. degree in business administration from Illinois State University. He is a member of the Oglesby Baseball Board and has no electoral experience in public office.

Objectives if elected

Ensure our students continue to maintain a safe and productive in-person learning environment.

Continue to maintain and improve upon Oglesby District 125′s best in the Illinois Valley reputation for the education of our elementary students.

Ensure Oglesby District 125 continues to offer our students the best curriculum that is both goal centered and age appropriate.

What he wants voters to know

As a lifelong Oglesby resident I am proud of the community and have chosen to raise my family here. The community’s school district can be a deciding factor for parents when choosing a location to raise their families. If elected to the school board my goal is to serve children, families and the community alike. I would appreciate your support on April 4 to allow me the opportunity to serve our great school district.