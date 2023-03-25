St. Bede’s Rock the Academy features dueling pianos April 29

St. Bede Academy in Peru is hosting The Windy City Dueling Pianos for its annual Rock the Academy event Saturday, April 29.

Tickets can be bought online at https://st-bede.ejoinme.org/Rock .

Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. in the refectory, with the dueling pianos starting at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy hors d’ oeuvres, desserts, a cash bar, silent auction and raffles.

The proceeds of this event will benefit the St. Bede Fund, which supports both the abbey and academy. St. Bede Academy is located at 24 W. Route 6.