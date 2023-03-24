Stage 212 in La Salle to host auditions for ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Director Jessica Kreiser will be hosting adult auditions for Stage 212′s summer 2023 production, the musical “The Wizard of Oz,” at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, Wednesday, April 5, and Friday, April 7, at Lighted Way Association, 941 Sixth St., La Salle (enter through main office doors on Tonti Street).

Callbacks will be scheduled starting 9 a.m. Saturday. Video auditions will be accepted through Thursday, April 6.

Kreiser will be casting eight to 24 ensemble members. Adult auditions are open to anyone ages 14 and older. Auditioners should come prepared with up to 32 bars or 60 seconds of a 20th-century musical theater song that is not a song from the show. A backing track is required, and a bluetooth speaker will be provided. There also will be a short movement/dance audition, so appropriate dress or a change of clothes is recommended. Auditioners will be asked to read from the script. Memorization is not required, but familiarity is preferred. Sides will be provided, but can also be found online along with full audition information. Video submissions must include a vocal audition and a reading audition, as in the in-person audition, and must be submitted by Thursday, April 6.

An audition form must be submitted for all auditions. The form, which also contains character descriptions and vocal ranges, is on the Stage 212 website at stage212.org. Questions may be submitted to Kreiser at jkreiser@lway1.org. “The Wizard of Oz” will be presented July 13-30.