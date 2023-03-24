March 24, 2023
Mendota Holy Cross honor roll, 3rd quarter 2022-2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Holy Cross School in Mendota released its third quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.

High Honor Roll (3.4 average or higher)

Eighth Grade

Emily Diaz, Elaina Koch, Kara Miars, Alexandrew Tillman and James Whitmore

Seventh grade

Komen Denault, Corbin Doll, Karson Doyle, Bear Fitzpatrick, Leah Henkel, Shea Kreiser, Kaylee MacDonald, Abby Magallanes, Gaby Martinez, Kamilah Preciado, Maddox Rosales, Elsie Soliman, Ross Sondgeroth, Cole Tillman and Charley Wilson

Sixth grade

Raegan Atherton, Eva Beetz, Joseph Cackley, Abby Delao, Damien Dissell, Cal Doyle, Quinn Eddy, Liam Jones, Catherine Moench and Yulissia Quintana

Fifth grade

Emme Beetz, Blake Cyrocki, Leo Engels, Cale Full, Linda MacDonald, Lillee Monterastelli, Camden Pawlowski, Ellye Reppin and Molly Wilson

Honor roll

Eighth Grade

Nolan Hagenbuch and Carter Wujek

Seventh grade

Mei Booth, Charlee Dankenbring, Diego Diaz, Hayley Diaz, Giselle Gonzalez, Ashlynn Rickels and Leah Schwemlein

Sixth grade

Rafael Arteaga, Claire Atherton, Will Aughenbaugh, Elesea Denk, Kyla Muhlstadt and Nora Rhynedance

B.U.G. Roll

Fifth grade

Blake Cyrocki and Olivia Frank

Fourth grade

Henry Happ and Armani Quintana

Third grade

Rose Beetz, Kinsley Cassidy, Carissa Doll, Isabel Lemus, Addison Mathesius and Juliana Ortiz

Second grade

Adan Delao, McKenna Faber, Shayne Full, Cecilia Ortiz and Brooks Pawlowski

First grade

Jason Rhynedance

Kindergarten

Ivie Beetz, Arya Gann, Linnea Hornung and Liam Stewart