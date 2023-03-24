Mendota Holy Cross honor roll, 3rd quarter 2022-2023

Holy Cross School in Mendota released its third quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.
High Honor Roll (3.4 average or higher)
Eighth Grade
Emily Diaz, Elaina Koch, Kara Miars, Alexandrew Tillman and James Whitmore
Seventh grade
Komen Denault, Corbin Doll, Karson Doyle, Bear Fitzpatrick, Leah Henkel, Shea Kreiser, Kaylee MacDonald, Abby Magallanes, Gaby Martinez, Kamilah Preciado, Maddox Rosales, Elsie Soliman, Ross Sondgeroth, Cole Tillman and Charley Wilson
Sixth grade
Raegan Atherton, Eva Beetz, Joseph Cackley, Abby Delao, Damien Dissell, Cal Doyle, Quinn Eddy, Liam Jones, Catherine Moench and Yulissia Quintana
Fifth grade
Emme Beetz, Blake Cyrocki, Leo Engels, Cale Full, Linda MacDonald, Lillee Monterastelli, Camden Pawlowski, Ellye Reppin and Molly Wilson
Honor roll
Eighth Grade
Nolan Hagenbuch and Carter Wujek
Seventh grade
Mei Booth, Charlee Dankenbring, Diego Diaz, Hayley Diaz, Giselle Gonzalez, Ashlynn Rickels and Leah Schwemlein
Sixth grade
Rafael Arteaga, Claire Atherton, Will Aughenbaugh, Elesea Denk, Kyla Muhlstadt and Nora Rhynedance
B.U.G. Roll
Fifth grade
Blake Cyrocki and Olivia Frank
Fourth grade
Henry Happ and Armani Quintana
Third grade
Rose Beetz, Kinsley Cassidy, Carissa Doll, Isabel Lemus, Addison Mathesius and Juliana Ortiz
Second grade
Adan Delao, McKenna Faber, Shayne Full, Cecilia Ortiz and Brooks Pawlowski
First grade
Jason Rhynedance
Kindergarten
Ivie Beetz, Arya Gann, Linnea Hornung and Liam Stewart