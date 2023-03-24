1-man Louis Jolliet show set March 26 at Starved Rock Lodge

The La Salle County Historical Society presents a dramatization about explorer Louis Jolliet at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Starved Rock Lodge, as part of the 350th anniversary of the Jolliet/Marquette expedition.

“Louis Jolliet: A Solid Path Through Water,” a solo performance by Jim Healy, will be in the Starved Rock Room, just off the Great Room.

Purchase event tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/louis-jolliet-a-solid-path-through-water-tickets-514182071417 or at the door. Tickets are $10 for members of the La Salle County Historical Society and $15 for non-members.

After the play two trolley tours will be offered giving a tour of local area attractions dealing with the Jolliet/Marquette expedition including the site where Marquette and Jolliet first made contact with the Native Americans at the Grand Village of the Kaskaskia. The trolley tour is $10 (not included in the theater ticket) and the tours will be at 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.