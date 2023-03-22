Peru gas station attendant robbed at gunpoint

Peru police are seeking information about an armed robbery late Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Mobil gas station at the northeast corner of Route 251 and May Road. (Scott Anderson)

Peru police are seeking information about an armed robbery late Tuesday at the Mobil gas station at the northeast corner of Route 251 and May Road.

Officers were dispatched at 10:49 p.m. to the service station (formerly a BP Amoco) and learned a motorist traveling through the Interstate 80 corridor exited the freeway onto Route 251 and stopped to refuel their vehicle.

“While doing so the victim was robbed at gunpoint,” police said in a Wednesday press release. “The offender is described as being average height and average build. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie and a full-face black mask.”

Police are investigating the possibility the offender then entered a getaway vehicle that was parked nearby. However, out of an abundance of caution Peru police along with officers from La Salle Police Department canvassed the entire area on foot utilizing a Peru police K-9 unit. The Peru Fire Department drone team assisted with the search.

This incident remains under investigation by Peru police detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peru Police Department Detective Division at 815-223-2151 or the PPD tip line at 815-223-1432.