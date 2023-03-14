Peru BB gun club recognized for their win

It’s more than just about shooting a BB gun. It’s fun to watch, the teamwork, the discipline, the sportsmanship. — Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski

The Peru BB gun team was recognized at Monday’s City Council meeting for winning in a match against Oglesby on Saturday. The team was presented their trophy and was congratulated on their win.

Mayor Ken Kolowski said he’s watched the team practice and is excited about the achievement.

“It’s more than just about shooting a BB gun,” Kolowski said. “It’s fun to watch, the teamwork, the discipline, the sportsmanship.”

The Peru BB gun club was recognized for its win against Oglesby during a City Council meeting on Monday, March 13, at Peru City Hall. (Olivia Doak)

The co-directors of the team gave highlights and recognized the kids, parents and volunteers for their hard work.

The Peru BB gun team will host a summer camp in July through the city’s parks and recreation department. Check the department’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PeruILParksandRecreation for information as the date approaches.