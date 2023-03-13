Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle seeks Easter donations

The Illinois Valley Food Pantry in La Salle is asking for community support as the pantry prepares for Easter and continues looking for a larger facility.

Mary Jo Credi, executive director, said in a press release families in need of food assistance have increased because of inflation and the lapsing of federal relief programs. Last month, the pantry provided food to 38 more families (nearly 100 more people) than in February 2022. The increase includes a record 20 new clients, plus former clients who have returned.

Community support is needed for the Easter food basket distribution curbside service 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, with deliveries to the homebound made April 3- 6.

The pantry also is continuing its search for a larger headquarters, especially to accommodate additional refrigeration and freezer units. Credi said the pantry recently lost walk-in refrigeration space the group had used off-site through an agreement with another agency.

The pantry is taking food donations, Credi said, but monetary donations are preferred.